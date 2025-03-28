Opposition MPs back AIMPLB's call to Muslims to wear black bands during Friday prayers

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Opposition MPs have voiced support to an appeal made by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to Muslims to wear black bands during the prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan, while the ruling BJP MPs called it a political move.

The AIMPLB urged Muslims to wear black armbands during Juma prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan as a mark of their protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi issued a video appeal posted on the board's X handle, urging people to wear black armbands when they go for prayers.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal Zia ur Rehman Barq said protest is the constitutional right of every citizen.

"We are opposing the Waqf Bill from Parliament to the streets. The AIMPLB has made a request to wear a black band during the Eid namaz. It is our constitutional right to protest. I support the demand," Barq told reporters in the Parliament complex.

Meanwhile, SP MP from Faizabad Awadhesh Prasad slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for issuing an order restricting Friday prayers on roads.

"The Alvida namaz is not a new thing nor is Eid. Any kind of restriction is against the Constitution, which clearly says all citizens have the freedom to practise their religion," he said.

Iqra Choudhary of the SP alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government's decisions are against "one religion".

"The government of Uttar Pradesh is biased against one religion.... Their time is up and they will lose the election this time. Muslims need their rights given by the Constitution, not gifts by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi," she said.

Reacting to the issue of namaz not being allowed on the roads, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said it is an attempt to divert attention from real issues.

"We should talk about issues concerning people like inflation and unemployment. The people of the country need to stop talking about the divisive agenda being set by the BJP. I believe it is just an attempt to distract attention from real issues. The RSS is holding Iftar, Modiji is distributing Saugat-e-Modi. On the other hand, the BJP is spreading its divisive agenda," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagadambika Pal, who was the chairperson of the parliamentary panel that scrutinised the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, condemned the call given by the AIMPLB.

"Ramzan is a holy month.... On a day of prayers, giving calls like a trade union to wear black bands.... Are they giving a call for protest against the prayer? Right now, we have just submitted the report of the committee, the government will bring the Bill. I condemn it," he said.

Rajkumar Chahar of the BJP also criticised the move.

"I have never seen namaz being offered by people wearing black bands. If I recite the Hanuman Chalisa and also happen to disagree with the government on some issue, am I going to wear a black band? I think this is a wrong decision. Ramzan is a pious month, Muslims should not get misled," he said.

The AIMPLB general secretary has urged Muslims to share videos of them wearing black armbands and also send those to the board's online desk.

The board on Sunday announced a nationwide agitation against the Waqf Bill, with large sit-ins planned in front of the state assemblies in Patna and Vijayawada on March 26 and 29 respectively as part of the first phase of the protest.

The protests against the Waqf Bill rocked Bihar on Wednesday, from the legislature to the streets, as political parties within the state and outside stood in solidarity with the AIMPLB, which organised a "maha dharna" in Patna. PTI AO RC