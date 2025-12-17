Opposition MPs give Calling Attention Notice in RS over dues owed to states, pollution

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Several opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have given notices for a Calling Attention Motion on the issues relating to funds owed to the states by the Centre, and pollution, a source said.

According to the source, the MPs had on Monday in the Business Advisory Committee meeting pointed out that no Calling Attention Motion had been taken up in the Winter Session so far.

"Several opposition MPs have given notices for a Calling Attention Motion on funds owed to states and pollution. We are hoping the notice would be accepted and the discussion would be taken up," an opposition leader said.

A Calling Attention Motion is moved in the House to draw the attention of the government. PTI AO VN VN