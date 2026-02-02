Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha attack govt; allege rise in communal rifts, economic disparities

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Members from Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Monday accused the government of fomenting communal division amid rising economic disparities, saying the Centre needs a reality check on its claim of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

Participating in the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Upper House, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh dubbed the government as "anti-poor and anti-farmer", and Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose claimed that it was in "denial of the present-day reality".

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva alleged that parliamentary democracy norms are being flouted, bills are being bulldozed, and the voices of opposition parties are being strangled.

Congress leader Singh also mentioned Rahul Gandhi's remarks on China occupying Indian territory made in the Lok Sabha, urging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must reply to the issue.

Singh observed that there was a discussion in the Lok Sabha about how China has occupied 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory.

If Leader of the Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi mentioned this there (in the Lok Sabha), then it is necessary for the Prime Minister to respond to it, the Congress leader said.

He (PM) should also respond to whatever Major General Manoj Mukul Naravane has said, Singh stated.

A row erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the "memoir" of former Army chief MM Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

He said while the Centre claims 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', ground reality reflects otherwise, claiming that minorities and backward classes were left out of the developmental agenda.

"The D Grade government is in denial of the problem, practices distraction and uses division as a political strategy," Trinamool Congress MP Ghose said, targeting the Centre, claiming "there is no Sabka Saath, there is no Sabka Vikas in today's India".

In remarks apparently referring to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ghose said, "None other than the Chief Minister of a BJP-ruled state has called for the economic apartheid of a particular community and referred to them as Miyas".

She said the Enforcement Directorate raided the Trinamool Congress' office before the Assembly Elections, accusing the agency of selectively targeting the ruling party in West Bengal.

Congress leader Singh also flagged irregularities in the implementation of the government's flagship skilling scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), citing observations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

When Singh mentioned the RSS in the context of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda objected to his remarks, saying the courts have observed that the RSS had no role in Gandhi's assassination.

Nadda said such observations and misleading the nation do not behove a senior leader like Singh and demanded that his comments should be expunged.

In response to Singh's assertions, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited former Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman VV Giri's ruling in 1967, which said "members who are not in a position to substantiate charges to be made should not make such statements. Allegations and counter-allegations of this nature by the members detract from the dignity of Parliament".

Singh retorted that he will not name the RSS but will definitely talk about the "divisive ideology", which has spread hatred.

The Congress leader claimed that communal differences and economic disparities are on the rise.

"Are you (the govt) able to provide equal opportunities and justice to minorities?" Singh questioned, alleging that homes are being razed by bulldozers on the basis of one's religion, and observing that while the guilty should be punished, what have their families done to suffer like this? "Ye sarkar garib virodhi, mazdoor virodhi aur kisan virodhi hai (this government is anti-poor, anti-labourers and anti-farmers)," Singh alleged, claiming that while Constitutional rights are being diminished, kartavyas (duties) are being emphasised.

"Our democracy is under threat because extremist forces are instigating Hindus and Muslims against each other," Singh alleged, stressing that the government must pay attention to maintaining communal harmony and check the rising economic disparities.

The Modi government is in denial of the reality of citizens, Ghose asserted that fundamental to constitutional values is the right to vote, which is being "snatched away" in the ongoing revision of electoral rolls exercise.

She also cited a series of reports by the CAG tabled in 2025, claiming that the auditor has flagged "fraud" in the much-touted Direct Benefit Transfer scheme to the tune of thousands of crores.

Ghose also alleged "large-scale fraud and mismanagement in GST collections" flagged by the CAG.

The Trinamool Congress MP claimed that the minds of the young are being closed and school history textbooks are being rewritten for short-term ideological reasons, which is a great disservice to future generations. PTI RSN RSN BAL BAL