Opposition MPs in RS demand funds for infrastructure, education, central schemes

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday raised demands for release of pending dues to states for various ongoing central schemes as they sought more funds for development of infrastructure, education and other welfare activities.

Participating in the debate on supplementary demands for grants, S Niranjan Reddy, YSRCP MP from Andhra Pradesh, said that out of the additional expenditure of Rs 1.32 lakh crore sought by the government, the net outgo (actual fresh cash to be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund of India) amounts to Rs 41,455 crore.

According to him, a large portion of this fund has been sought by the Department of Fertilisers. “I don’t see a long-term plan that India has in relation to reducing the fiscal burden because of our subsidies and import of fertilizers,” Reddy said.

Muzibulla Khan, BJD MP from Odisha, demanded grants for various infrastructure projects in the state, including metro and train connectivity. He stated that Odisha is a mineral-rich state with coal and aluminium reserves. However, it does not receive its fair share from the Centre. Khan also sought special packages to deal with natural calamities such as cyclones.

BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Ramji, drew attention to the lack of funds for education and scholarships for children belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He said that while the government has reduced GST on fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides still attract high GST rates, increasing the burden on farmers..

Prakash Chik Baraik, AITC MP from West Bengal, praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership but accused the Centre of not releasing funds worth Rs 2 lakh crore due to the state for several centrally-funded projects.

CPI (M) MP from Kerala, AA Rahim also accused the Centre of discriminating against the state in the release of funds for relief measures for flood and landslide victims. Rahim further criticised the Union Government for increasing GST on the sale of lottery tickets in the state.

Another MP from Kerala, Sandosh Kumar P, representing the CPI in the Rajya Sabha, demanded the establishment of an AIIMS and a School of Planning and Architecture in the state.

He said that the file related to the opening of AIIMS in Kerala is pending with the Finance Ministry and urged the Finance Minister to take necessary steps to clear it at the earliest.

Haris Beeran, IUML MP from Kerala, referring to the government’s demand for a higher net outgo, said this amounted to a “damning indictment of fiscal mismanagement and poor budget planning.” On the other hand, BJP MPs such as Sikandar Kumar, Sujeet Kumar and Ghanshyam Tiwari praised the Modi government for financial discipline, good governance and the effective implementation of schemes and missions such as Digital India, Gati Shakti Yojana, Foreign Direct Investment reforms, Make in India and Startup India.

Tiwari said the Indian economy is performing extremely well under the Modi government, citing that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, 54 universities and 12 IITs have featured in global rankings, grains are being exported to 131 countries, and India has become the world’s largest producer of milk, among several other positive developments.

G C Chandrashekhar of the Congress highlighted the "extra additional allocation of Rs 1.32 lakh crore", claiming that unfortunately, the central government's allocation for popular programmes is not even implemented 50 per cent due to non-release of the funds. He also raised the issue of fertiliser subsidies and imports.

"India's urea plants are old and worn out. 27 out of 33 are older than 25 years yet the government has not given a single rupee for these units to upgrade fertiliser PUCs. Fertiliser subsidy has exploded from Rs 80,000 crore just five years back to now Rs 1.75 lakh crore," Chandrashekhar said, observing that India is still heavily dependent on imported fertilisers.

Md. Nadimul Haque (All India Trinamool Congress) claimed that the appropriation bill has no money for MNREGA and no money for the dues owed to West Bengal.

Sanjay Seth of the BJP said there was a time when inflation was backbreaking for the citizens but now it has stabilised. He stated that GST reforms have led to increased savings for citizens and a rise in manufacturing and related employment. PTI JP RSN ANU