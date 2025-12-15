Opposition MPs object to Hindi names for Bills

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Opposition members on Monday protested against Hindi names for key legislations as Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Objecting to the introduction of the Bill, RSP(A) leader N K Premachandran said it was difficult for him to even pronounce the name, contending that the practice of naming Bills in Hindi was violative of Article 348(b) of the Constitution, which says legislations should have names in English.

Congress member Jothimani and DMK member T M Selvaganapathi also objected to the name of the Bill.

"I see this as an imposition of Hindi. Already, Tamil Nadu has been deprived of SSA funds just because we have opposed the three-language policy in the National Education Policy-2020," Jothimani said.

DMK leader T R Baalu also spoke against "imposition" of Hindi on southern states.

Earlier, the opposition had objected to the names Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, which replaced the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The government faced similar protests when it moved the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, which replaced the Aircraft Act of 1934. PTI SKU ARI