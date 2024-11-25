Opposition MPs slam govt over Sambhal violence

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Opposition members of Parliament on Monday slammed the government and the ruling BJP over the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, saying it was planned to polarise people on communal lines.

Three people were killed and scores of others, including around 20 security personnel and four administration officials, were injured as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal clashed with police on Sunday.

However, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj dubbed the violence as "pre-planned", saying it was instigated by those who have been taken aback by his party's rise in the country, especially after its performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls in which it won seven of the nine seats.

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav said the incident was unfortunate and the party would raise it in both Houses of Parliament.

"We have given notices for adjournment. We will definitely raise the issue (in the Houses)," the SP Lok Sabha member told reporters.

Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq said the incident was "pre-planned" and members of the Muslim community were being targeted.

The Congress' Saharanpur MP Imran Masood alleged that the violence was state-sponsored as police were also involved.

In the Lok Sabha too, some opposition members tried to raise the issue as soon as the House met for the day. The House took up obituary references and was adjourned as a mark of respect for the departed. PTI NAB NAB IJT IJT