Opposition MPs submit notices demanding discussion on SIR issue in Parliament

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Opposition INDIA bloc MPs have submitted multiple notices demanding discussion on the Bihar electoral roll revision issue in both Houses of Parliament on Friday.

According to an opposition leader, notices have been given for adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha pertains to the suspension of a specific rule to allow for a motion on a particular matter.

The opposition leader said they have pointed out in the notices that the exercise requires people to provide citizenship proof, which is ultra vires of the Constitution.

They have also mentioned that the EC's move may potentially infringe upon rights of Parliament as Article 11 empowers Parliament to regulate the right to citizenship by law.

INDIA bloc parties have been demanding a discussion on SIR and have also staged multiple protests inside and outside Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

The Opposition is also planning to take out a march to the Election Commission of India headquarters next week.