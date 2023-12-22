Opposition MPs suspended: Congress holds protest in Bhopal

Bhopal, Dec 22 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday protested here against the suspension of opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for seeking a reply from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 Parliament security breach issue.

As many as 146 MPs, comprising 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha, were suspended during the Winter session of Parliament for unruly behaviour and carrying placards.

The protest here was led by newly-appointed state unit chief Jitu Patwari, while former Union minister Arun Yadav and others took part. Similar protests were held by the party at the district headquarters.

"It is totally undemocratic. Elected MPs have been suspended from Parliament. What will happen to the questions of the people of the constituencies these MPs represent? This is murder of democracy," Patwari told reporters after the two-hour protest.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 'acche din' (good days) but on the contrary the country is under tremendous debt, unemployment is at its peak and the politics of dividing society to gain power is underway. People's faith in democracy and EVMs is dwindling," Patwari claimed.

The BJP has trampled upon the power of public representatives to ask questions in the temple of democracy, he alleged. Patwari added he too was suspended from the last session of the previous state Assembly for no reason, which was an insult to the people who elected him.

Yadav said suspension of MPs for raising issues concerning the public is "hitlershahi" (dictatorship as personified by Hitler).

Among those who were present on the occasion were former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, party vice president JP Dhanopia and mountaineer Medha Parmar.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on Thursday. PTI MAS BNM BNM