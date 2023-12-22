Opposition MPs suspended: Congress holds protests in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) The Congress held protests across Maharashtra on Friday against the suspension 0f 146 opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament.

As many as 146 MPs, comprising 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha, were suspended during the Winter session of Parliament for unruly behaviour and carrying placards. They were seeking answers from the government on the December 13 Parliament security breach.

In Mumbai, protests were geld in Ghatkopar, Sion Koliwada, Tardeo, Santacruz and Kandivali. Party workers agitated in all six Lok Sabha seats in the metropolis, namely Mumbai South, Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, and Mumbai South Central.

They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of autocratic behaviour, and slammed the Union government.

Protests were also held in all districts of the state, party functionaries said. PTI MR BNM BNM