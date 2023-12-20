Opposition MPs suspension 'bad sign for health of democracy': Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the continuous suspension of the Opposition MPs for demanding a clarification on the recent security breach in Parliament is a bad sign for health of democracy.

He said that the MPs wanted a clarification on the sensitive issue and it is also their right to delve into the depth of reality.

"It was a very sensitive issue. The MPs wanted a clarification on this issue and it is also the right of the MPs to delve into the depth of reality. The MPs were demanding answers and the process of suspending them is going on continuously. This is a bad sign for the health of democracy," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

The Congress leader also raised this issue outside the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday after oath was administered to the newly-elected MLAs.

Pilot condemned the continuous suspension of members of the Parliament for seeking answers and asserted that such actions undermine the democracy.

He said the increasing trend of suspensions is not good for democracy.

Pilot and the Congress MLAs also symbolically protested inside the Rajasthan Assembly by tying black bands on their hands during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected legislators.

More than 140 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since last week for disrupting the proceedings.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the December 13 Parliament security breach and a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. PTI AG AS AS