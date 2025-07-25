Opposition MPs tear, throw 'SIR' posters in bin as symbolic rejection of exercise

New Delhi: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, on Friday held an unusual protest in Parliament House complex against the voter roll revision in Bihar by tearing posters with 'SIR' written on them and putting them in a 'disposal bin'.

They also staged a protest march in Parliament House complex, demanding the rollback as well as a discussion on the issue in both houses.

Ahead of the start of the day's proceedings, several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, TMC, RJD and Left parties, carried out a protest march with the banner 'SIR- Loktantra par Var'.

Then in front of the Makar Dwar steps, a bin was placed and one by one the opposition leaders, including Kharge and Gandhi, tore the poster with SIR written on it and put it in the bin as a symbolic rejection of the exercise.

The MPs also raised slogans like "Save democracy" and "Stop vote-bandi".

The opposition has been protesting in both houses of Parliament against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at disenfranchising voters in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.