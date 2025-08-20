Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on SIR

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The opposition MPs on Wednesday walked out of the Rajya Sabha after reiterating their demand to hold a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Upper House witnessed two adjournments in the pre-lunch sitting before reassembling at 2 pm.

Soon, the opposition MPs were once again on their feet, raising the demand for a discussion on the SIR and accusing the Union government of "vote theft".

The House, however, took up The Indian Institute of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The opposition MPs then staged a walkout, even as the House proceedings continued. PTI AO ARI ARI