Opposition MPs welcome Radhakrishnan, urge him to treat both sides equally

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Opposition MPs on Monday welcomed Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan in the Upper House, as they urged him to treat both the government and the opposition equally and give them a chance to speak.

Speaking as the Upper House felicitated Radhakrishnan on his first day conducting the Rajya Sabha, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva urged the Chairman to revive the Central Hall, a chamber where leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha could sit together.

Siva said Radhakrishnan is the "custodian and protector" of not only the office that he holds, but the proceedings as well.

"Democracy is not the rule of the majority. It's also taking along the minority and accommodating them, irrespective of their strength. Sir, voice of dissent is the essence of democracy," Siva said.

"When the voice of dissent is strangled or curtailed, there the mill of democracy comes to a standstill..." he said.

Siva urged the Chairman to treat the opposition "on par with the treasury benches".

"Second is, we miss the central hall, which was a bridge between the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. After five years, the new Lok Sabha members who have come will go out without getting acquainted with us and we will not know them. So prevail upon, use your officer to bring back the central hall in this new Parliament house," he said.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sasmit Patra hoped that the Chairman would give space to all political parties, and stressed on giving space to the "voice of the middle".

"We hope that this House, under your leadership, will continue to provide space for every Member of Parliament, every political party, irrespective of their size and dimensions," he said.

"I would like to talk about a voice of the middle... You'll hear a voice from the government. You'll hear a voice from the major opposition parties and the alliances, two large blocs. But in the middle, you'll find people like us, who are neither with them, nor on this side, but our voices, somewhere, also matter," he said.

"There are certain parties, like us, who are in the middle and our voices should also be heard," he added.

CPI-M John Brittas said the Chairman should also look and listen to the left and not just the right and the middle.

"You should also look at the left ideology and left parties, not only the middle parties," he said.

J&K National Conference MP Choudhary Mohd Ramzan raised concern over Jammu and Kashmir, a Union Territory with legislature, and said the elected government did not have much power.

"In October 2024, elections were held, they were fair, and as a result, a government headed by NC came to power. Sadly, our government there has nothing in its hands," Ramzan said.

"All powers are with the LG. Orders come from there. J&K is a border state; it needs to be strengthened. People have given a mandate to a government, but what is the point when the government has no powers," he said.

The Chairman, however, urged him to stick to the issue of the discussion, and assured him that he would be given time separately to raise this matter.

YSRCP MP Subhas Chandra Bose Pilli said the Rajya Sabha is not only a legislative chamber but also the custodian of the federal balance, a platform where the aspirations of states align with their national vision.

"Your recent responsibilities demonstrated your ability to uphold the Constitutional property even during the challenging political circumstances," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha quoted former president S. Radhakrishnan, who was also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

"Dr Radhakrishnan used to say Parliament is not a legislated body, it is a deliberated body... He used to say I belong to no party," Chadha said.

Radhakrishnan was elected as India's 15th Vice President in September, a post that made him the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. PTI AO SKC MR