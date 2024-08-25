Opposition mum on Bangladesh fearing vote bank loss: Adityanath

Mathura (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the opposition of being more concerned about its vote banks than the plight of Hindus in the strife-torn Bangladesh, which recently saw its Prime Minister fleeing the country amid violent mass protests.

Adityanath made the remark during his address at a Sri Krishna Janmotsav in the city, an official statement issued from his Lucknow office said.

"While the opposition is quick to speak out on global issues, it has remained conspicuously silent about the persecution of Hindus and the demolition of temples in Bangladesh. They see Palestine but turn a blind eye to Bangladesh because its fears losing their vote bank," he said.

The CM during the event inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 178 development projects worth Rs 1,037 crore for the region.

He inaugurated the Radha Rani temple ropeway in Barsana, launched a cruise service on the Yamuna River, and opened the Panchjanya Auditorium.

Adityanath also released a 'bhajan' album by film actor Padmini Kolhapure and a 'Meera Granth,' compiled by the UP Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad.

The CM, who is also the chief priest of Gorakhnath Math, urged saints and spiritual leaders to unite society in the face of current challenges, warning that any division may destabilise both Sanatan Dharma and the nation.

"We must unite to expose and counter those divisive forces that seek to fracture society for their petty interests," he said.

"For us, the nation comes first, and we are prepared to make any sacrifice to protect it," he said.

Adityanath said thousands of Indian soldiers died to liberate Bangladesh, forcing the surrender of 95,000 Pakistani soldiers, in what he described as the "greatest military victory in the world history." He claimed no other country, religion, or sect can claim an origin as ancient as that of Sanatan Dharma, with its roots extending far beyond the timelines of other faiths, some of which date back only 1,400 to 3,000 years.

"This is why we say that Sanatan Dharma is the only eternal religion on earth," he added.

He said that UP is now recognised for its contributions to India's development, with achievements such as the installation of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after a "five-century wait," the rejuvenation of Kashi, and the successful organisation of Vaishno Kumbh and Prayagraj Kumbh.

The ropeway inaugurated by the Chief Minister will enhance accessibility to the Ladli Kishori Radha Rani seated on Brahmachal mountain.

The project is built on a Public-private Partnership model under the supervision of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority at the cost of Rs 15.89 crore in Barsana.

Earlier, visitors had to climb 251 stairs to reach the temple dedicated to Radha Rani.

The ropeway will span up to 210 metres, featuring 12 trolleys, each capable of seating six people, the statement said. PTI ABN ABN VN VN