Opposition MVA boycotts CM’s tea party on Maharashtra monsoon session eve

Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) The Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance on Wednesday boycotted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's tea party on the eve of the state legislature monsoon session, accusing the government of failing to address issues of the masses including farmers.

This announcement was made by the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, who belongs to Congress, and his council counterpart Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT).

The customary tea party, held ahead of every legislature session, is scheduled later in the day on Wednesday.

During the session, being held in Mumbai from June 27 to July 12, the ruling Mahayuti alliance will present the state budget in both Houses of the legislature on June 28.

The interim budget was tabled in February ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"The opposition parties have decided to boycott the high-tea invitation in protest against the tripartite government's excessive indulgence in corrupt practices. They have ignored the plight of farmers and swindled taxpayers' money through unnatural cost escalation of various projects," Wadettiwar said.

Besides Wadettiwar and his Congress party colleague Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and Danve, leaders of smaller parties put up a united show by attending the presser.

Wadettiwar alleged potential cost escalation in procuring smart electricity meters and buying ambulances.

"The actual cost of a smart electricity meter is Rs 2,900 per unit, and installation charges are around Rs 350. However, the state government has planned to buy a meter at a whopping Rs 12,500 per unit, and the contract has been given to Adani," he alleged.

The new ambulance procurement tender is another example of a high procurement cost. The cost of buying new ambulances is Rs 3,000 crore, but the state government has floated a tender worth Rs 10,000 crore, Wadettiwar claimed.

He further alleged that the state government had depleted the deposits of Mumbai civic body by Rs 12,000 crore.

The Congress leader also alleged the government has informally allocated offices to middlemen on every floor of Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

"This illegitimate and illegal government has informally given offices to middlemen on every floor of the Mantralaya, and they are swindling taxpayers' money," he alleged.

The commission for approving a project has jumped to 40 per cent under this government which is a testimony of high corruption, Wadettiwar added.

He also targeted the state government for "neglecting" farmers and failing to address their issues.

"The cost of fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides has increased because of their categorisation in the upper GST bracket. On the other hand, the GST on the procurement of a helicopter is a mere five per cent while it is 3 per cent on diamonds and two per cent on gold. This is akin to backstabbing farmers," the Congress MLA alleged.

He claimed CM Shinde has failed to increase the minimum support price for farmers despite repetitive demands.

"The cotton procurement price has increased by only seven per cent, while lentils or Tur has seen an eight per cent rise, jowar has seen a six per cent increase, and maize or corn a 6.5 per cent. In 2013, soybean was selling at Rs 4,600 per quintal. In 2024 also, farmers are receiving the same rate for soybean, which indicates the state government's failure in addressing farmers' issues," Wadettiwar said. PTI ND VT NSK