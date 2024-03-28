Opposition MVA leaders meet in Mumbai to discuss Lok Sabha poll strategy, campaign

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Senior leaders of the opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra met here on Thursday to discuss campaign strategy and draw plans to hold joint rallies in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was attended by NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat.

The three parties, constituents of the state-level opposition bloc MVA, are yet to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement though they have started declaring their candidates.

At the gathering, the MVA leaders tried to resolve the deadlock over a few Lok Sabha seats among the allies, sources said.

The Congress is miffed with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for unilaterally announcing candidates for South Central Mumbai and Sangli, the seats the national party was eyeing.

The three-party MVA is pitted against the BJP-led NDA in the elections.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19. PTI MR RSY