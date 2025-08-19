Opposition parties announce former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy as VP candidate

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy is the joint candidate of the Opposition parties for the Vice-Presidential polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.
Reddy is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and the first Lokayukta of Goa.
"All INDIA bloc parties has decided to have a common candidate, the decision has been taken unanimously. I am happy that all opposition parties have agreed to one name. It is a big achievement for democracy," Kharge said.
Reddy's name was chosen after several opposition leaders met at Kharge's residence on Monday evening and discussed names for the second-highest constitutional post in the country.
In Reddy, the Congress-led INDIA bloc has fielded a "non-political" face who has national standing and stature for the second-top constitutional position, sources said.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the vice-president's post.
The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nominations is August 21.