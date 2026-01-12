Opposition parties condemn US aggression on Venezuela, criticise Centre's stance

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Opposition parties, including the Left parties, DMK, SP, RJD, AAP and VCK, adopted a resolution on Monday condemning the US aggression on Venezuela and the "kidnapping" of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

At a public meeting held here, leaders from these parties also came down heavily on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of having a muted response to these events.

The public meeting was addressed by CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat and M A Baby, CPI's D Raja, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, CPI(ML) Liberation's Ravi Rai, VCK's Thirumavalavan, AIFB's G Devarajan and RSP's R S Dagar, while messages from RJD's Manoj Jha, SP's Javed Ali and AAP's Sandeep Pathak were read out as they could not attend the event in person.

The speakers unequivocally condemned the US "imperialist aggression" against Venezuela and described it as a gross violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and the principle of national sovereignty.

They called the US aggression a "brazen attempt" to seize Venezuelan oil and said the National Security Strategy, 2025, of the United States declares its intention to implement the Trump Corollary of the infamous Monroe Doctrine, aiming to dominate the entire Latin American region.

"This constitutes nothing but modern-day gangsterism and bullying. We strongly condemn this transgression of the rights of the sovereign countries of Latin America," the resolution said.

It expressed "unwavering solidarity" with the people of Venezuela and also with Cuba, which it said has been subjected to "the most inhuman blockade by the United States and are now threatened with direct military aggression". It also expressed solidarity with Palestine as well as all other countries "resisting the aggression of the US and its allies, including Israel".

The parties, which are part of the INDIA opposition bloc, also criticised the stand taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on the issue. The Congress, the largest opposition party, was however not a part of the meeting.

"The people of India cherish their freedom and sovereignty and wish the same for the people of all countries," the resolution said.

"However, the foreign policy pursued by the present BJP-led Union government has departed from this tradition. The government has succumbed to US pressure and is unwilling to stand in defence of the rights of the Global South. We demand that the government change this subservient foreign policy and assert its independence. We urge the Government of India to explicitly express its solidarity with the people of Venezuela, Cuba and Palestine, and to condemn US aggression," it said.

Former Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Karat called the attack an attempt to colonise Venezuela and capture its oil reserves.

"We have seen how the Bolivarian revolution was bringing about a transformation in the lives of the people of Venezuela. We have seen how the US has been working to undermine this revolutionary process and the transformation of Venezuela," Karat said.

He said the Centre's stance on the matter does not reflect the views of the people of India.

"It is very necessary to mobilise support so that the government of India comes out and takes a stand in support of the people of Venezuela," Karat said.

Baby slammed the Centre's stand on the issue and said, "Indian people had to fight British imperialism. How can we compromise with the new imperialist force?" "When they attacked Vietnam, there was a slogan -- 'Amar Naam, Tomar Naam, Vietnam' (My name, your name, Vietnam).... Today, we need to say 'Amar Naam, Tomar Naam, Venezuela'.... This is equally relevant for Cuba, Palestine," the CPI(M) general secretary said.

Siva, a Rajya Sabha MP of the DMK, said it has become a "habit" for the US to attack countries for their oil reserves and mentioned nations, such as Iraq, Iran, Libya, the Philippines and Guatemala, to drive home his point.

"For the US, oil is more precious than people's lives. Democratic organisations in the largest democracy are gathered here, we are joining hands, expressing solidarity with this condemnation (for the US aggression)," he said.

CPI general secretary Raja stressed that India was among the leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement and said, "We represent the people of India. If you represent the people of India, come out and condemn the attack on Venezuela." CPI(ML) Liberation leader Rai said the whole world needs to fight against imperialism, just as it fought against Nazism.

He also said the US attacked India's sovereignty as well when it deported Indians in chains, as well as through tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

Thirumavalavan said there is no evidence linking the Venezuelan government to any criminal network, adding that India should not allow itself to be reduced to a "neo-colony" of the US. He said the Centre should unequivocally condemn the US aggression. PTI AO RC