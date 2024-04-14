Opposition parties dub BJP manifesto as 'jumla patra', cite 'unfulfilled' promises

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Several opposition parties on Sunday dismissed the BJP manifesto as mere rhetoric, calling it "jumla patra' as they cited the ruling party's "unfulfilled" promises to farmers, youths and other sections of society.

Advertisment

The BJP released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra'- on Sunday, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitching for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world.

Named 'Modi ki Guarantee', the manifesto largely builds on the government's existing welfare schemes targeted at different sections of society.

The Congress dubbed it as "Modifesto" and accused the prime minister of not honouring his promises made on jobs, doubling farmers' income and tackling inflation, and alleged that the prime minister is now shifting the goalposts by talking about 2047.

Advertisment

The opposition party said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto should have been named "maafinama" and Modi should have apologised to farmers, youngsters, poor people and Dalits for not delivering on his assurances in the last 10 years.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said youngsters are demanding jobs and the prices of food items have skyrocketed, but the BJP's manifesto says nothing on these issues.

"No accountability for old guarantees, just a jugglery of empty words! 'Modi ki Guarantee' equals 'warranty of jumlas (rhetoric)'," he said in a post in Hindi on X and posed 14 questions for the prime minister.

Advertisment

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Two words are missing from the BJP's manifesto and Narendra Modi's speech -- inflation and unemployment." "INDIA's plan is very clear -- recruitment in 30 lakh posts and a permanent job of Rs 1 lakh to every educated youngsters. This time the youngsters are not going to fall into Modi's trap. They will strengthen the hands of the Congress and bring an 'employment revolution' in the country," he said.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien took a jibe at the ruling party's slogan, and said, "What Manifesto? Modi Guarantee = Zero Warranty." Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the BJP's "Modifesto" is a "farewell memento", while Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called it "jumla patra" that "breaks the world record of lies".

In a post on X, Yadav said, "When the public has already resolved to make INDIA bloc win and defeat BJP by choosing their bright future as an option, then BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is of no use." "People do not trust the manifesto nor the guarantee of those whose identity is lies and 'jumle' (rhetoric). How can those who did not fulfil their promises in the last ten years of rule talk of giving a guarantee of the future," the SP chief said.

Advertisment

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the BJP has "ignored" unemployment, issues concerning farmers and inflation in its poll manifesto.

"There is nothing in the manifesto for 60 per cent youth of the country, 80 per cent farmers and villages of the country... It proves that the BJP has nothing to offer people," Yadav said.

Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja slammed BJP's assertion of "Modi's guarantee", alleging the ruling party has harmed the nation with its policies.

Advertisment

"What is Modi's guarantee? The claim of Modi's guarantee is nothing but the degradation of this nation. In a way, Modi's guarantee shows the commitment of the BJP-RSS combine to communal, fascist dictatorship. They don't respect democracy, Parliament, Constitution," he alleged.

Derek O'Brien questioned the BJP on its promises of creating 25 crore jobs, doubling farmers' income, and bringing back black money among other things.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "I have been told nothing new here, just the same promises made in 2014 have been reworded from Modi hai toh Mumkin hai to Modi Guarantee. Issues have worsened but then, who in the BJP cares?" "Does the manifesto say anything about -- Manipur, Ladakh, Controlling China's land grab at the border, farmer incomes doubling, controlling inflation, increasing incomes or creating jobs," she asked.

Advertisment

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said, "In 2014 as well, Modiji's rhetoric was that his government will give two crore jobs every year.

"But after 10 years in their 'jumla patra' (manifesto) of 2024, they aren't ready to give any figures on jobs." Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in the manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi had promised to bring back black money by forming a special task force, but electoral bonds were introduced instead.

Asked about the Ram temple issue, Khera said, "Ram is an issue of faith and not of politics. We will not allow the BJP to drag him into politics." On "one nation, one election", he said the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases in certain states and the BJP is talking of one election.

"Modi is used to giving slogans. One nation, one mistake and that is Narendra Modi," Khera said, adding, "People are fed up with his promises".

"We have strong objections to the name of the BJP's Sankalp Patra. It should be called maafinama instead. Modi should have apologised to the Dalits, farmers, youngsters and tribals," he added.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "This is not a manifesto but a jumla patra. In a country where there is maximum joblessness, the mention of jobs comes only twice in the BJP's manifesto. There is no mention of a legal guarantee on the MSP (for crops). There is no mention of Manipur or China's transgressions either." Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: "Their real manifesto is the 'Samvidhan Badlo Patra'." In its poll manifesto, the BJP reiterates its commitment to roll out one-nation-one-election model and Uniform Civil Code, two issues mentioned in its 2019 manifesto too. PTI SLB/AO/SKC RT