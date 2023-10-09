Opposition parties following British policy of divide and rule: BJP leader Sanjay Tandon on caste survey

Shimla, Oct 9 (PTI) The BJP's co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Tandon Monday accused the opposition of following the British Raj policy of divide and rule by promoting the idea of a caste survey.

Days after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released findings of its caste survey, Tandon said if this happens in other states, many problems would emerge.

But those who are only playing politics would not understand it, he said.

"The opposition parties are following British policy of divide and rule. What would be the repercussions of a caste census? What do the opposition parties want to achieve?” he said, adding that it was a threat to the unity and integrity of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi always considered the entire country as one and all welfare schemes were extended to every section of the society irrespective of caste, creed, region or community, he asserted.

The Congress on Monday promised that a government led by it will conduct a nationwide caste survey and implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies at the earliest, including adequate representation for women belonging to the OBC community.

Commenting on the performance of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Tandon said the 10 months of this government has been disappointing.

Law and order has collapsed, crime against women is on the rise, mining mafia is active and every section of society is feeling insecure and unsafe, he alleged.