Opposition parties hatching conspiracy against govt, alleges Tripura CM

Agartala, Oct 4 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday alleged the opposition parties are hatching conspiracy against the government by misleading the people.

The chief minister's assertion came a day after the CPI(M) organised a rally and a recent procession by Congress demanding adequate assistance to the flood-hit victims and worsening law and order.

The ruling BJP also took out a rally on Friday to counter the protests of the opposition parties and thousands of BJP supporters took to the streets in the capital town.

Saha, who took part in the rally, alleged that the opposition parties are hatching a conspiracy against the government by misleading the people.

"They are telling lies over the government's performance. I want to warn the opposition and ask them to refrain from making baseless allegations against the BJP-led government because it functions transparently," he said.

Claiming that the BJP has been winning elections one after another, he said it means the people are with the government, which is working for the welfare of the people.

"Today, we have organised a rally to protest against their propaganda. All the 'mandals' also held such rallies to expose the opposition's agenda," he said. PTI PS SBN SBN