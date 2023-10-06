Opposition parties in J-K form five-member panel to coordinate activities

Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir have set up a five-member panel to coordinate the alliance's programmes and day-to-day activities, a senior leader said on Friday.

The committee will include Congress leader Ravinder Sharma, National Conference's Rattan Lal Gupta and former minister Harsh Dev Singh.

The move comes ahead of a proposed protest against the BJP in Jammu on October 10.

"A sub-group has been set up by the opposition parties for better coordination of programmes and day-to-day activities of the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir," the senior leader told PTI. Leaders of various opposition parties met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and unanimously decided to hold a peaceful protest against the BJP. PTI AB SZM