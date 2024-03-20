Opposition parties in UP attack govt over double murder in Budaun

Lucknow: Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have attacked the BJP government over the Budaun incident and termed it an example of "failure of law and order.

Attacking the BJP government in the state over the double murder in Budaun where two minor boys were killed, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the lives of the two brothers could have been saved.

"The lives could have been saved had the police worked properly. They (BJP government) can't hide their shortcomings, this encounter is not going to hide their failure," Yadav said, referring to the encounter of one of the accused of the brutal murder of two children at their home in Budaun.

Hours after the murder on Tuesday evening, accused Sajid (22) was gunned down in an encounter with the police, Bareilly range IG RK Singh told PTI.

BJP MP from Budaun Sanghamitra Maurya visited the house of the deceased boys and assured full support to the family members.

"I condemn the murder of the two minor boys. Our family of the BJP is with the grieving family. I would just say to those people who are doing politics on the issue that this is not the time to do politics," she said.

"Samajwadi Party is doing politics on the issue because its so-called fort of Budaun was demolished by people here in 2019. The SP candidate must have seen that no one was there to ask about him in Budaun today. This is why they are doing politics on the issue," said Maurya without taking any name.

She was apparently referring to SP leader Shivpal Yadav who first visited Budaun last week after his name was announced as the candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

Maurya defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav from the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav also attacked the government over the incident.

"The incident in Budaun is very saddening but the law and order of the government has failed totally. This becomes clear by incidents like these," Yadav said while talking to the media.

When asked about the encounter, he said, "I congratulate the district and police administration for the action but the truth behind the incident must also come out."