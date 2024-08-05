Opposition parties planning protest against GST on health, life insurance premiums

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Several opposition parties are planning to stage a protest in the Parliament complex on Tuesday to press for the rollback of 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance premiums.

Sources said on Monday that opposition parties were coordinating on the issue for a joint protest to pile pressure on the government during the ongoing budget session.

Trinamool Congress MPs have raised the issue in Parliament and party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the matter.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also wrote to Sitharaman and urged her to consider withdrawing the GST which, he said, amounted to taxing uncertainties of life and restricting the industry's growth. PTI KR SZM