Opposition parties protest in Goa against suspension of over 140 MPs

Panaji, Dec 22 (PTI) The opposition parties in Goa on Friday protested against the suspension of more than 140 MPs from both houses of Parliament during the winter session, accusing the BJP of behaving like a dictator. The protest was held at Azad Maidan here.

During the recently concluded winter session of Parliament, 100 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha were suspended for unruly behaviour, disrupting proceedings, and showing placards and raising slogans over the December 13 security breach.

The opposition also kept demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security beach.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar, NCP Goa chief Jose Philip D'Souza, Shiv Sena Goa chief Jitesh Kamat and TMC leader Tanoj Adwalkar participated in the protest.

Congress MLAs Carlos Alvares Ferreira and Altone D'Costa were also present for the protest.

Addressing those who took part in the protest, Patkar said that the MPs were suspended "despite making the right demand".

He said all the partners of the opposition INDIA bloc had gathered for the protest.

The BJP and its leaders are busy suppressing the voice of the opposition, he said, adding that the INDIA bloc will “throw away” the BJP-led NDA in the next general elections.

Condemning the suspension of the MPs, Alemao said the BJP is acting like a dictator disrespecting democracy in the country. PTI RPS NR