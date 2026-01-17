Opposition parties protest Rifle Club Ground's 'auction' in UP's Banda, demand a call-off

Banda (UP) Jan 17 (PTI) Workers from opposition parties on Saturday protested at the Rifle Club Ground against its proposed auction, demanding that the state government stop the sale.

The demonstration was led by Congress leader and former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, and saw participation from leaders and workers of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and AIMIM.

Addressing the protesters, Siddiqui accused the development authority of attempting to benefit associates of the ruling party, the BJP, through the auction.

He demanded that the state government issue an order to cancel the auction.

SP MLA from Baberu, Vishwambhar Singh Yadav, said the party workers are ready to go to jail to protect the ground.

"The Development Authority's claim that no applications were received and that the auction has been temporarily suspended is misleading. The auction could take place at any time," he said.

Shalini Singh Patel, state vice-president of JDU, an NDA ally, said the ground is the city's only playground and should not be sold.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Banda Development Authority Secretary and Additional District Magistrate (Namami Gange), Madanmohan Verma, issued a notice stating that the auction scheduled for January 21 was cancelled as no online applications had been received. PTI COR CDN VN VN