Opposition parties spreading 'disinformation' against AAP govt in Punjab: Sanjay Singh

Jalandhar, Jul 6 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday slammed opposition parties in Punjab, accusing them of spreading "disinformation" against his party's government in the state.

Addressing a gathering while canvassing for the AAP's candidate for the July 10 Jalandhar West (Reserve) assembly bypoll, the Rajya Sabha MP lauded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying he has done "historic" work for every section of society.

The bypoll, in which the ruling party in Punjab has fielded Mohinder Bhagat as its nominee, was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an AAP MLA. Angural quit the AAP to join the BJP and is now its candidate for the bypoll.

Singh accused the Congress, BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of spreading "disinformation" against the AAP government.

The Congress, he alleged, did nothing for the people during its regime. During the SAD regime, Akali leaders indulged in "hooliganism" while the BJP is a "party of thieves", the AAP leader said.

"We have heard of bicycle thieves, bike thieves but the BJP is a different kind of thief. It steals MLAs and election symbols of political parties. Here also the BJP stole our MLA, due to which this by-election is being held," Singh said.

He said the Election Commission of India should recover the entire expenditure being incurred on conducting the bypoll from the person who is now the BJP's candidate.

Singh listed many works of the Mann government, including free electricity, opening of over 850 mohalla clinics for providing free medical treatment and providing canal water for irrigation.

He said more than 25,000 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and huge recoveries of drugs were made.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann attacked Congress candidate Surinder Kaur, saying she could not get any work done when she was the deputy mayor in Jalandhar. Then how will she get work of people of the assembly segment done, he asked.

Mann also attacked BJP candidate Angural and said he "betrayed" people of this assembly segment.

He alleged that Angural faced problems carrying out illegal works while being in the AAP and that is why switched to the BJP.

Mann appealed to the people to teach Angural a lesson in this election.