Opposition parties to wear black dresses in Parliament on Thursday

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Leaders of various opposition parties who are part of the INDIA alliance will wear black dresses on Thursday as a mark of protest against the treasury bench for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and not starting a discussion on their no confidence motion.

Leaders of the opposition parties have urged all their MPs to wear black dress on Thursday as they meet in the chamber of the leader of opposition in the morning.

The parties will chalk out their strategy on the no confidence motion, moved through Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on it.

The opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament every day against the government for not allowing a discussion on the Manipur issue, as well as against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a statement in both houses on the violence-racked northeastern state. PTI SKC SKC VN VN