Opposition parties trying hard to save their dynasties: Nadda

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Sunday criticised the opposition parties, claiming they were trying hard to save their dynastic politics.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, Nadda said the BJP provided a stable government in the last 10 years and crucial issues like the practice of instant triple talaq and the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya were resolved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Targeting the opposition, he said political parties earlier used to make tall claims in their manifesto and forget their implementation after coming to power.

"The opposition parties in the country are now trying hard to save their dynastic politics, be it the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) or Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT)," Nadda said.

Advertisment

The BJP offered a stable government in the last 10 years that helped in resolving crucial issues like the triple talaq and Ram temple construction, he said.

"We also provided hundreds of thousands of homes to the homeless people and increased the reach of various government schemes, offering a comfortable life to the rural people," he said.

The BJP-led government also came up with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that now offers Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Parsis and Christians (from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have come to India), Nadda said.

Advertisment

The Congress never took such steps to help them, he said.

"After Modi came to power, politics of the country changed and became more accountable to the people. In a way, it has become more responsible," Nadda said.

Polling in the Buldhana and seven other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held on April 26. PTI ND GK