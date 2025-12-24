Opposition parties trying to destabilise country by targeting Constitutional bodies: B L Santhosh

Panaji, Dec 24 (PTI) BJP general secretary B L Santhosh on Wednesday accused opposition parties of trying to destabilise the country and harm Constitutional bodies by targeting their heads and families, referring to criticism of the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Chief Election Commissioner.

He was interviewed during "Vikasit Bharat ka Roadmap: Sushasan Samvad" conclave organised by Panchjayna magazine near Panaji.

Santhosh also said the Bihar victory model can't be replicated in poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala, or Tamil Nadu as these states have unique issues.

"They are not just criticising Om Birla (Lok Sabha Speaker). They are also after families who are selected on merit. Such 'besharam' (shameless) people are sitting in the Opposition today. They are stooping low," the national general secretary (Organisation) said.

Santhosh said he sometimes calls on Birla, describing the visit as his "duty" as an organisational secretary.

Referring to the criticism of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Santhosh said, "What his daughter and son-in-law have to do with anything? Their personal details are unnecessarily being dug into.

"The Opposition is trying to harm Constitutional bodies. They are not doing any justice either to the country or to society. They are trying to destroy Constitutional bodies, but they won't succeed. This is not a political opposition, this is an attempt to bring instability in the country," he added.

He said the BJP is ready to face any kind of political opposition, but this is something that is making the country unstable, which everybody should condemn.

"We are watching it with sadness, but the country will move forward," Santhosh added.

Speaking about resolving disputes within the BJP, Santhosh said, "the party has a big network of well-wishers who give their feedback. This network is something that is beyond the organisation. We take feedback wholeheartedly".

Santhosh said the BJP doesn't rest on past laurels.

"After winning Bihar, the same model can't be replicated in Bengal. Bengal is Bengal, Kerala is Kerala, Tamil Nadu is Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry is Puducherry. You can't replicate Bihar (template) there. We will move forward with the lessons we learnt in Bihar (elections)", he added. PTI RPS NSK