Opposition parties want Rajya Sabha to discuss working of Home Ministry

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Opposition INDIA bloc parties have demanded that the working of the Union Home Ministry be discussed in Rajya Sabha as the House is deliberating on various ministries after the Budget presentation.

Sources said opposition parties made the proposal on Tuesday during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee to decide which ministries should be discussed in the House.

On Wednesday, a Rajya Sabha bulletin said the BAC decided to discuss the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, on which the deliberations were initiated by the BJP, and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, which will be started by the Congress.

The BAC also recommended two more ministries will be taken up during the Session and may be finalised by the Chairman in due course after consultations, the Rajya Sabha bulletin said.

It was also recommended that the TMC and the DMK may initiate the discussion on the remaining Ministries.

A source said INDIA bloc parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) , Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) backed the demand that the Home Ministry should be discussed in the House. The demand was backed also by the Biju Janata Dal.

The Rajya Sabha has a limited role in the passing of money bills, including the finance bill.

While the Lower House discusses demands for grants for selected ministries, the Rajya Sabha holds discussion on the working of some of the ministries. PTI AO AO TIR TIR