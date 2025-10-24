Opposition parties want to form govt in Bihar with help of infiltrators: Nadda

Hajipur, Oct 24 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Friday alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc wants to form the next government in Bihar “with the help of votes of infiltrators”.

Addressing a meet of intellectuals in Vaishali district, Nadda also said that now the opposition parties were not talking about 'vote chori' allegations, after the Election Commission sought affidavits to support the charges.

“The opposition had objected to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar… because they want to form a government on the basis of votes of infiltrators. The NDA-led government will never allow that to happen... They (the opposition) stand totally exposed now, as they have no evidence to back their claims,” he asserted.

Nadda slammed the RJD and said the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle Raj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).

The BJP chief claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made Bihar free from 'jungle raj' in the last 20 years.

“Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, people of Bihar are witnessing growth. Bihar is continuously developing,” he said.

“The NDA government has done a lot for the state in recent years. The rail budget for Bihar has also been substantially increased,” Nadda said. PTI PKD RBT