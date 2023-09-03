Opposition parties will lose sleep over Modi govt's 'solid' report card: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The opposition parties are going to have “massive heartburn and sleepless nights” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the vision for the country's progress in the next 40-50 years while showing that his government's report card is “solid”, the BJP said on Sunday.

Hailing the prime minister's interview to PTI, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “Modi ji proved that he is an all-rounder batsman who is hitting fours and sixes, and continues to do so while the opposition is getting out on a duck.” The prime minister's interview with PTI is the “living testimony” of 'Jo kaha woh kiya, aur abhi aur karna hai (Whatever he said, he did and more has to be done)', he added.

“The prime minister's interview with PTI today is going to give a massive heartburn and sleepless nights to the opposition which is daydreaming of forming government in 2024,” Shergill told PTI when asked for a comment.

The prime minister's interview shows that his government's report card is solid, he said.

“He has laid the vision for the next 40-50 years for the nation,” he said, adding “Opposition would not be able to digest his interview because they can neither compete with Modi ji's agenda nor his work”.

Shergill said the prime minister's tenure is the “living example” of India's empowerment, strength and all-round progress.

Modi's interview shows that in the last nine years, a “new story of development” has been written, he said.

“Earlier people used to read about G20 in newspapers only. Today every Indian is feeling part of the G20 meeting due to the prime minister's far-sightedness and his passion for public service,” he added.

BJP leader Anil Antony said India witnessed unprecedented growth since Modi became the prime minister in 2014 “When Narendra Modi ji assumed charge as the prime minister, the size of our economy was just around USD 2 trillion. We were then the 10th largest economy in the world. Last year, we overtook Great Britain and today, we are the fifth-largest economy in the world. The size of the economy has already doubled,” Antony, BJP national secretary and spokesperson, told PTI In the next few years, India will become a USD 5 trillion economy and the third largest economy in the world, he asserted.

“There is absolutely no doubt that we will be a developed country by 2047. We will be one of the main poles in the multipolar world," he added. PTI PK RHL