Opposition propagating lies against Land Titling Act: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Payakaraopeta (Andhra Pradesh), May 1 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said opposition parties have been propagating lies about the Land Titling Act, and underscored that the law is aimed at giving land rights to individuals.

The chief minister made this assertion at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district during a public meeting as part of the last day of his four-day election campaign tour across the state.

“The act aims to provide land rights to individuals. The last time the land surveys were conducted was during British rule. Nowhere else in the country are land surveys being conducted on the scale we are witnessing, and over 15,000 surveyors are operating across 15,000 grama secretariats,” Reddy said, addressing a public meeting.

The CM said that due to past negligence, land subdivisions were carried out without proper measurements, leading to difficulties for the public in property transactions and legal disputes with revenue officials.

According to Reddy, the opposition NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena has launched a smear campaign against the ruling party over this issue, alleging that they flooded people with messages and calls to tarnish his image.

While releasing the manifesto of the opposition on Tuesday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu vowed to scrap the Land Titling Act on capturing power.

Speaking about the welfare schemes of the YSRCP government, Reddy said it disbursed Rs 2.7 lakh crore as direct benefit transfer (DBT) and provided 2.31 lakh government jobs, claiming that government schools and children’s education has transformed like never before.

Addressing another public meeting at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district earlier, Reddy alleged that Naidu is wishing that harm befalls him, but asserted that the people will save him.

“I will not forget Chandrababu's remarks in the assembly that my father (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) would vanish in thin air. Unable to face me, he (Naidu) is making these kinds of untoward statements. Back then against my father and now against me,” said Reddy.

The YSRCP chief claimed that the alleged statements by Naidu are a demonstration of his criminal nature.

Chandrababu is saying 'what is wrong if Jagan is killed'. Jagan will not die by Chandrababu's wishes, people will protect Jagan, he asserted.

The ruling party chief called on people to think about the mental state of the opposition leader, alleging that backstabbing and killing people is his way of doing politics.

"Who conspired to kill NTR (N T Rama Rao) and V Mohana Ranga? Can you believe people like Chandrababu," Reddy asked.

The CM alleged that not a single one of Naidu's schemes as former chief minister comes to people's minds and claimed that he never did any good for the poor in his life.

"Even after working as CM for 14 years in three terms, Naidu is unable to speak of a single good thing he has done for the people," Reddy claimed.

"To cheat people again, Naidu is coming with fake promises in the guise of a manifesto," said Reddy, and claimed that looking at his history nobody believes the TDP chief.

Referring to NDA's 2014 manifesto, Reddy quizzed the people if they received the benefits of any scheme promised in it.

In that manifesto, Reddy said, Naidu had promised to first sign off on the waiver of farm loans worth more than Rs 87,000 crore, and asked the people whether that had happened.

He also checked if even Re 1 was waived off for self-help groups.

Speaking of his own party's promises, Reddy claimed that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of what was declared in the manifesto and reminded people that the "Kurukshetra battle" of elections will happen in 13 days' time on May 13.

Voting for YSRCP will continue the welfare schemes, whereas voting for Naidu will end them, he added. PTI STH ANE