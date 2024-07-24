National

INDIA bloc MPs walkout from LS, alleges discrimination in budgetary allocations to states

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

New Delhi: INDIA Bloc MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha protesting the alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget.

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members tried to raise the issue of budgetary allocations.

As opposition members raised slogans, Speaker Om Birla cautioned them against disrupting the Question Hour. He said members from both the sides should follow parliamentary traditions.

He questioned the opposition for disrupting House proceedings in a "planned manner".

Both Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged the issue of MPs facing difficulty in entering Parliament House due to opposition protests on the steps of the building.

Birla said several members have written to him over the difficulty faced by them.

As they were disallowed to raise their issue, opposition members staged a walkout.

