Opposition protests govt's silence on deportation of Indians staying illegally in US

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Several opposition MPs on Thursday slammed the government for the way Indians staying illegally in the United States were deported, questioning the treatment meted out to them.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants The deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing at the Amritsar airport.

Opposition parliamentarians, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, protested the treatment meted out to the Indians by US authorities by staging a demonstration in Parliament complex. Some of the opposition leaders protested while wearing handcuffs.

Carrying placards like "Humans. Not prisoners", the opposition leaders said they would not tolerate the insult to India and raised slogans against the government like "Indians insulted. India won't stay silent".

"We, the INDIA parties, shall not tolerate the humiliation of Indian nationals.

Modi Government must come out with a detailed statement on the deportation and why did we not send our own planes to bring back the Indians, with dignity and respect, instead of a military plane landing on our soil," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

Sharing a video of a deportee who was narrating his ordeal, Rahul Gandhi said on X, "Prime Minister, listen to this man’s pain. Indians deserve Dignity and Humanity, NOT Handcuffs".

Talking to reporters in Parliament complex, Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Prime Minister Modi should answer why such treatment was given to those deported.

“I would say that a lot was talked about PM Modi and (Donald) Trump’s friendship. Couldn’t we send our plane to get them all back? PM should answer,” she said.

"We have been hearing that Modi and Trump are good friends... Why did he allow this to happen? Is this how you treat people, that you send them back in chains. Prime Minister should answer, this is not the way," the Congress general secretary said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asked why these people were forced to leave India.

"The question is not just about these Indians being sent back in inhuman conditions. They showed people a dream that India is going to be Vishwaguru. Now they are all quiet," Yadav said.

"What is our External Affairs Ministry doing? The government did not do anything to save women and children from being treated inhumanly..." "Why were these people forced to leave India and go? SP and opposition wants the government to give clarification," he said.

Amid attacks by the opposition, Union minister Chirag Paswan said the government will put forth its views at an appropriate time. "It is a policy decision and it should not be politicised by the opposition," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the treatment given to the deported Indians was "unacceptable".

"The way those Indians were sent back with handcuffs is shameful. This is an insult to India... Those illegal immigrants were not criminals, they went there for a better life because our government failed to provide opportunities. They are coming back because of the unsuccessful foreign relations and policies..." she said.

"This is not acceptable, the prime Minister, home minister, finance minister, external affairs minister should all answer. They are being sent back because of your policies," she added.

Hitting out at the government, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the way Indians were brought back shows the "weakness" of the government.

"The way women were treated and brought back hand cuffed like criminals ... we will not tolerate the insult to the country," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

He alleged that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his personal image is more important than the standing of the country.

"It is a black day ... the prime minister is silent," he said.

Another Congress leader K C Venugopal wondered why diplomatic relations between India and the US were not coming handy to avert such situations.

"We have moved a notice for an adjournment on this issue in Parliament," the Lok Sabha member said.

Former Union minister and Congresss leader Shashi Tharoor said the US has a legal right to deport people living there illegally. But we are protesting the way they were sent back. He suggested a civilian aircraft could have been used for the purpose.

TMC's Kirti Azad also questioned the way Indians were sent back, describing the incident as "painful". PTI NAB SKC AO SKC DV DV