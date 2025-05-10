Opposition questions 'US-brokered' ceasefire, seek special Parliament session

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Opposition parties on Saturday questioned the "US-brokered" ceasefire between India and Pakistan and demanded that the government brief political parties about it and call a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the past 18 days, even as the BJP credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the "enemy on its knees".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister should chair an all-party meeting to take political parties into confidence in view of the "unprecedented announcements from Washington DC".

"A US-brokered ceasefire once again! Like it or not, it reaffirms the US position once again as being the single biggest outside balancer of power in multiple regions of the World," Congress leader Manish Tewari said in a post on X.

The BJP hailed the prime minister's leadership and the bravery of the armed forces following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya underscored that the ceasefire was announced after the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart, requesting a ceasefire.

"India accepted the offer but only after announcing a revised war doctrine: henceforth, any future terrorist attack on Indian soil will be treated as an act of war," Malviya said.

Ramesh said there was a need, more than ever before, for -- the prime minister to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence.

There is also now a need, more than ever before, for a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the last 18 days, beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the way forward, and to demonstrate a collective resolve, he said.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, shared on X photographs of former prime minister Indira Gandhi with armed forces personnel during various points in time and said, "India misses Indira." The Congress quoted Indira Gandhi's letter to then-US president Richard Nixon, telling him that the time had passed when any nation sitting thousands of miles away could give orders to Indians on the basis of colour superiority to do as they wished.

"That was courage, that was standing up for India, that was not compromising with the nation's pride," it said in a post on X.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also demanded that Modi convene a special session of Parliament and share in greater detail the incidents that unfolded -- from the terror strike in Pahalgam to the ceasefire announcement -- so that "all Indians, in one voice, can express gratitude to the courage and the valour displayed by the armed forces".

"US President Donald Trump announcing a ceasefire unsettles me. That's why I feel the prime minister should call a special session of Parliament over this," said RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire, saying it was better late than never.

Abdullah said the Pakistan DGMO called his Indian counterpart and they agreed to establish a ceasefire again in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Modi for his resolute response to the Pahalgam attack and for bringing enemies "to their knees".

Left parties the CPI and the CPI(M) welcomed the ceasefire but said the US's role in the process "raised certain questions".

"We believe India and Pakistan have the maturity to address their issues bilaterally, without interference by Donald Trump and the US," CPI general secretary D Raja said.

"It is disquieting that there is an impression that the US mediated the ceasefire. Hope we don't entertain any internationalisation of the Kashmir issue," CPI(M) leader John Brittas said.

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar said every step taken in the direction of peace strengthened the collective fight against terrorism.

"Proud of India's armed forces, our air defence was spectacular. Big salute. To our people in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Haryana a hat tip to your courage! The guns may have turned silent but Indians have spoken loudly and clearly – to Pakistan and the world -- United India, stronger India," Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on X that he wished Modi had announced the ceasefire rather than the president of a foreign country.

"We have always been opposed to third party intervention since Simla (1972). Why have we now accepted it? I hope the Kashmir issue will not be internationalised, as it is our internal matter," he said.

The JD(U), a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), welcomed the ceasefire announcement.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said India had taught Pakistan a lesson that it would never be able to forget.

TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also welcomed the ceasefire.

"A ceasefire has been considered at the request of Pakistan," said Naidu, whose party is a key constituent of the ruling NDA.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

The brief announcement came shortly after Trump said India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, "I am glad that there is now a ceasefire and we should move forward and Pakistan should ensure that such incidents do not happen again." PTI ASK/AO/SKU SKU SZM SZM