Opposition raised irrelevant issues, NDA got people's support, blessings: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Opposition parties tried to mislead people by raising irrelevant issues during the elections and it was the NDA which got the support, love and blessings of all, Rajasthan BJP chief C P Joshi said on Tuesday as the NDA inched closer to victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The Lok Sabha results are not as expected. We are still waiting for the final results. But the counting trends clearly shows that an NDA government is going to be formed at the Centre," Joshi told reporters during a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here.

"The opposition tried to mislead the people of the country by raising irrelevant issues during the election, and the NDA has got the support, love and blessings of the people," he added.

The state BJP chief also thanked the people of Chittorgarh for electing him as MP for the third consecutive time.

Joshi is leading in the Chittorgarh parliamentary seat by 3,57,747 votes against Congress's Udailal Anjana.

Earlier in the day, Joshi said that the BJP was leading in Rajasthan as people have voted for the party trusting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and leadership.

"The NDA is leading. Definitely, people have trusted PM Narendra Modi, his policies and leadership. These are the foundation for a developed India and India will reach its pinnacle under Modi's leadership," he said.

Counting is underway for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, of which the BJP is leading in 14 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress on eight.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP-led NDA had won all the 25 seats. PTI AG RPA