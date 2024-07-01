Opposition raises objection after minister skips session in Maharashtra legislative council

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) The opposition raised an objection in the Maharashtra legislative council on Monday after a minister remained absent from the session to attend the unveiling of a statue.

NCP MLC Shashikant Shinde pointed out the absence of state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode after a question regarding his ministry was posed during the Question Hour.

BJP leader and state Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said he had taken the briefing and would address the question.

Legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe said, "Bansode had informed me and received permission to attend the inauguration of a statue in his assembly constituency. I permitted him to go there." However, the explanation did not satisfy the opposition, with MLC Kapil Patil stating that "the minister should not underestimate the sanctity of the House".

"When the House is in session, no other work in the state is considered necessary. How can a statue inauguration be more important than the functioning of the council? Such a permission should not have been granted to Minister Bansode." Responding to Patil, Gorhe assured that she had warned the minister about the same.