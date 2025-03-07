Opposition ready to support Bengal govt in attracting investment: Union MoS Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said the opposition will extend full support to the West Bengal government in attracting investments in the state.

Speaking at an investment roadshow here, Majumdar, the minister of state for development of north eastern region (DoNER), said the BJP-led central government is committed to boosting investments in the east and the NE region as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Act East Policy'.

Any investment in NE will indirectly benefit Bengal as Kolkata and Haldia ports will act as key gateways for trade, he said.

"As an MP and a minister, I want (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee to organise roadshows in other states to attract investments. If required, I am even ready to accompany her to seek investments...it will be good for the state's economy and its people," Majumdar said on the sidelines of a Kolkata roadshow to attract investments in the northeast.

However, he asserted that the initiative must come from the state government.

"It depends on the state government, whether they want to seek support from others or not," Majumdar said.

The minister alleged that the opposition is "kept in the dark about the state's investment initiatives" and demanded that "the West Bengal government must publish a white paper on the investments attracted so far instead of making tall claims".

He also questioned the prevailing investment climate in Bengal, citing an industrialist who, according to him, has set up units across the country for decades but only recently made investments in the state.

"This shows the environment is still not conducive for business in Bengal," he remarked.

The minister highlighted that the northeast has so far received investment commitments of around Rs 97,000 crore by way of MoUs and intents.

Bengal, which once had a thriving industrial base in Haldia and Durgapur, could play a crucial role in the northeast's development due to its geographic proximity and logistical advantages, Majumdar said. PTI BSM BDC