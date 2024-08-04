Opposition ready to support Himachal govt to help disaster affected people: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Aug 4 (PTI) Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday urged the Himachal Pradesh government to make necessary arrangements to provide immediate relief to the disaster affected people.

At a press conference, Thakur said the Opposition is ready to extend all possible support to the state government to cope up with the disaster.

Thakur also visited the disaster-affected Samej village in Shimla district today and met the family members and relatives of the missing people. He also reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

He said the situation in Samej is heartbreaking and everyone is searching for their loved ones.

Thakur also urged the state government to speed up the search operation.

"Beside expediting the search operation, relief camps and necessary resources should also be arranged in order to provide immediate help to the survivors of the disaster" he said.

He also appealed to the state government to provide compensation to the affected just like it had provided last year.

Earlier, Thakur had flagged off vehicles carrying relief material including bedding and ration from Rampur to Samej.