Opposition seeks debate on SIR, G-RAM-G in Budget Session; 'no reverse gear', says govt

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The government on Tuesday rejected the opposition's demands for renewed discussions on the VB-G RAM G Act and the SIR exercise during the Budget session of Parliament, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju saying the two issues had already been debated by both Houses and "we cannot reverse the gear".

Rijiju made these remarks after an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that was attended by as many as 51 leaders, including ministers, from 39 political parties on the eve of the session.

The Budget Session of Parliament commences on January 28 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday and present the Union Budget on February 1, which is a Sunday.

During the all-party meeting, opposition members, including the Congress' Jairam Ramesh and John Brittas of the CPI(M), objected to the non-circulation of government business for the session, which Rijiju said would be done in due course.

Opposition members wanted a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, VB-G RAM G law on employment guarantee that replaced the MGNREGA scheme, the tariffs imposed by the US on India, foreign policy matters, concerns over air pollution, state of the economy, ban on social media for early teens, among other issues, sources said.

"Once a law is before the nation, we have to follow it. We cannot reverse the gear and go back to the past," Rijiju said, responding to opposition's contentions on the VB-G RAM G Act, which was passed by Parliament during the Winter Session.

He said opposition MPs put forth several issues, and these can be raised during debate on the President's address and the Budget.

Rijiju appealed to all parties to cooperate in the conduct of proceedings but opposition leaders said that their voice must be heard for Parliament to run smoothly.

Ahead of the session, BJP and Congress leaders held their respective strategy meetings separately.

At their meeting, top Congress leaders decided to raise in issues concerning MGNREGA and SIR during the session despite the government's refusal to debate them again, and said they will demand clarity on key economic and foreign policy matters amid ongoing global tensions.

"This is an arrogant government. With the entire opposition raising the issue and despite so many strictures and judgements of the Supreme Court, the manner in which this government is behaving and moving forward on SIR, we feel this SIR issue needs to be raised at a bigger level," Congress leader and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain told reporters after the party meeting.

Rijiju said the focus of the government during the first part of the Budget Session would be on the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President and debate on the general budget. The first part of the budget session concludes on February 13.

Parliament resumes business on March 9, after a three-week recess, to examine the budgetary proposals by department-related standing committees.

"We have noted the suggestions given by floor leaders of various parties. This is the Budget Session and we have requested all the parties to cooperate in running the session smoothly," Rijiju said.

Replying to a query on the demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, he said, "Both Houses of Parliament had extensive discussions on electoral reforms in the last session, where this issue was also raised by the opposition. This is uncalled for if another debate is demanded." Rijiju appealed that members should raise their issues but there should not be any ruckus.

"My sincere appeal on behalf of the government to all honourable members is that in our Parliamentary democracy, we have been elected to represent the people and to speak for the people. While exercising our right to speak, we must also have the duty to listen to the members of other political parties," he said.

He said "marathon discussions" were held on the SIR issue during the last session, when Parliament had debated electoral reforms.

"All members were given ample time, and parties exhausted their energy," Rijiju said.

Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose said the opposition parties stressed in the all-party meeting that Parliament is not a "one-way street".

"The opposition must be given an opportunity to speak, and its voice must be heard. Parliament is a platform for the opposition to function, and the opposition must be given time. Bills cannot be passed in two or three minutes; they should be sent to committees and sufficient time should be given for proper study," she said.

Brittas said they demanded a structured discussion on issues like India's foreign policy, Labour Codes, Centre-state relations and the VB-G RAM G replacing MGNREGA.

"In foreign policy, we want to discuss repeated humiliation by Donald Trump and the US administration, and the silence of the Indian government with regard to things that are happening in global politics.

"What is the stand of the government regarding the Board of Peace, Palestine, Iran, Venezuela..." Brittas said.

"We raised issues of TN fishermen, Hosur airport project refusal, retrieval of Katchatheevu, USA's tariffs, Madurai and Coimbatore metro project at the all-party meeting," DMK leader T R Baalu told reporters here.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra said the primary focus of his party will remain on fighting to protect the livelihoods of the farmers of Odisha and ensure their welfare.

Patra said the law and order in Odisha too was deteriorating and the BJD was committed to holding the government accountable on these fronts.

TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu sought a discussion on India's Free Trade Agreements, the growing harmful effects of social media on children and the case for regulating access for those under 16, and the need to uphold probity in public life.

He also sought legislative backing for the Amaravati Capital Bill and clarity on the implementation of the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to safeguard tobacco farmers in Andhra Pradesh.