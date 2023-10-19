Opposition seen only in media, not on ground: BJP leader Keshav Maurya

Noida, Oct 19 (PTI) Opposition is seen only in media but is nowhere to be found on the ground, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Thursday, in a swipe at rival political parties coming together for 2024 polls.

Maurya, a deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, exuded confidence in the BJP clinching all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state and said opposition parties had allied in 2017 and 2019 as well but failed to defeat his party.

After a review meeting with party office bearers and workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the next general polls, he said, "I am fully confident that in the next Lok Sabha elections the BJP is winning all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Budh Nagar and the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form its government at the centre for the third time in a row." "The opposition parties are seen only in media but are nowhere found on the ground," quipped Maurya, flanked by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, BJP Noida chief Manoj Gupta.

Asked about the opposition alliance, Maurya told reporters the BJP does not have anything to do with the friendship between the Samajwadi party and the Congress.

"In 2017 the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had an alliance. In 2019 the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party had got together but despite that, the BJP emerged victorious," Maurya said.

"In 2024 also, whether all these parties fight together or separately, whether they fight together in Uttar Pradesh or in Madhya Pradesh, there will be one result -- the victory of the BJP," he said.

He said the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is committed to delivering non-corrupt governance in the state and good law and order is its top priority.

"We are happy that today the public feels safe in Uttar Pradesh. With solid advocacy in courts we have been able to ensure punishment to criminals through courts," he said.

"Earlier in the regime of previous governments, the criminals had associations with the ruling party and therefore solid case could not be put up in courts against them resulting in their acquittals," he said.

"But now that situation has changed and the government in power not only ensures the development of the state but also does not patronise criminals. It ensures punishment to criminals," he added.

The deputy chief minister said he is currently touring all 75 districts of the state and in the first round, he covered 25 districts. He said his Thursday's visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar was the last of the districts in the second leg of his tour.

"Our preparation for the 2024 elections is satisfactory," he said. PTI KIS RHL RHL