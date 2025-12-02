Opposition shedding crocodile tears on Manipur, indulging in drama: FM in RS

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday accused the Opposition of shedding crocodile tears on Manipur and indulging in 'drama' over the grievances of people of the state.

Her attack came during her reply to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, extending GST benefits to the state through a bill.

Sitharaman accused the Opposition of not participating in the discussion on the bill that seeks to replace an Ordinance in this regard.

The Opposition had earlier staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after the Chair rejected their demand for a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

"We saw them shedding crocodile tears on Manipur...Everytime on Manipur, they will raise issues and shed crocodile tears," she claimed.

She said when the budget for Manipur came up earlier, the Opposition did not participate in the debate on the bill even at that time.

"Even today when the GST benefits have to go to the state government, they are not here to participate. All the grievances (on Manipur), they are all just drama. I am sorry to say this," she said.

Sitharaman said the Opposition has to adopt a responsible role on a state on which they talk about so much and should participate in the discussion on a bill where benefits of GST have to be passed on to the state.

"This is shameful. Even today, they did not participate on discussion over Manipur's bill for implementing GST in the state," she alleged.

The House later returned the bill to the Lok Sabha with voice vote. PTI AKV SKC SKC ANU ANU