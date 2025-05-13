Opposition should not turn against Army, country while opposing PM Modi: Shivraj Singh

Raipur: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the opposition should not turn against the country and its army while opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters here, he hailed the bravery shown by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, stating that when terrorists carried out a massacre in Pahalgam, our forces destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present at the senior BJP leader's press conference here.

To a question about Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel seeking answers from the government over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Chouhan said, "The entire country is feeling proud (of Operation Sindoor). Pakistan launched drones which were blown away like straw. I salute the valour of our brave armed forces and their marksmanship. No part of Pakistan was too far from our targets.

"They (terrorists) destroyed `sindoor' (killed husbands of Indian women in Pahalgam), we destroyed terrorism bases....While opposing PM Modi, the opposition should not start opposing our army and the country," he added. The Union minister is in Chhattisgarh to attend a state government event where he will be allocating more than 3 lakh houses to Chhattisgarh under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY) in Surguja district.

The previous Congress government "snatched houses" under the scheme from the poor, Chouhan claimed.

"Modi ji had promised to give houses to the people (during assembly elections). After the formation of the Modi government for a third straight term last year, 8.47 lakh houses were sanctioned for Chhattisgarh. Later, 3.03 lakh more houses were sanctioned," he said.

"Only 3,00, 768 beneficiaries are yet to get houses as per the survey list of Awas Plus 2018, and today I will hand over letters of allocation for these remaining houses to the Chhattisgarh CM," he added.

The Centre has also sanctioned 15,000 houses for the victims of Naxal violence and surrendered Naxalites, Chouhan said.

A new survey is being conducted and those not included in the previous list will be provided benefit of the housing scheme after physical verification, he added.