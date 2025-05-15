Opposition should refrain from raising 'inappropriate' questions on Op Sindoor: Fmr Himachal CM

Dharamshala, May 15 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday asked the Congress and other opposition parties to refrain from raising "unnecessary and inappropriate" questions on Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a Tiranga Yatra here, Thakur, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said India's military offensive has been strategically halted and is not over yet.

The operation had five core objectives -- neutralisation of entrenched terrorist bases, elimination of high-value terrorist operatives, destruction of terror-supporting infrastructure, ensuring zero civilian casualties and avoidance of direct conflict with Pakistan's military, focusing strictly on anti-terror objectives, he said.

He said Indian forces destroyed nine terrorist hideouts -- five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) and four within Pakistan's Punjab province -- signifying a deep and unprecedented military strike. He said the high-security targets included major training camps operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal praised Operation Sindoor and termed it a defining moment in modern Indian military history.

"This operation demonstrated India's technological superiority and strategic acumen. Over 30 Pakistani air bases and multiple terror hubs were neutralised through high-precision strikes, without even crossing the border," he said. PTI COR RHL