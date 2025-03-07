Karnataka budget: BJP slams Congress for prioritising 'appeasement over development'

Bengaluru: Opposition parties in Karnataka on Friday slammed Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for prioritising "appeasement over real development" in the state budget presented on Friday.

Describing the Karnataka Budget 2025-26 as a "Congress Blueprint for appeasement, not progress," the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra alleged that while farmers struggle with debts and crop losses, rural Karnataka suffers from lack of roads, power and irrigation, SC/ST hostels remain underfunded, youth are deprived of skill development and jobs, Congress has prioritised "appeasement over real development."

Taking to social media post 'X', he noted hat Rs 500 cr have been allocated for Moulana Azad Schools in the state budget while rural government schools remain underfunded. Special business schemes for minorities only while MSMEs and rural entrepreneurs get no support.

According to him, No major investment in rural employment as job creation is sidelined while vote bank politics takes center stage.

Skill development and education for youth ignored, with no real effort to make them industry-ready.

"Rs 1.16 lakh cr borrowed, Rs 90,428 cr fiscal deficit and yet, Congress spends on selective appeasement instead of empowering all! Where is the budget for real growth? Farmers, youth & rural Karnataka are left behind while Congress focuses only on its vote bank. This is not governance, this is a betrayal of Karnataka's future," he alleged in his post.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka expressed disappointment, calling the state budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today as "visionless and haphazard budget".

"Since Siddaramaiah is the Outgoing CM, Kannadigas did not have much expectation from this budget. However, this budget has completely disappointed the people who were expecting him to announce at least some pro-people schemes in his last budget. This is just a bogus budget," he alleged in a post on 'X'.

He alleged that @INCKarnataka party came to power in a hurry by announcing five guarantee schemes and these guarantees were not announced out of love or concern for the poor, the ulterior motive behind this was to mislead the people, gain votes and rise to power. They are now stuck in a trap, unable to continue these guarantees.

Citing KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) statistics, he claimed that only 62 per cent progress was made in the last 10 months of the 2024-25 budget year.

"What is the use of presenting another budget now when the last year's grant has not been spent? This is just a nominal budget. A poor government's poor budget. Exit budget of a retiring Chief Minister. This is of no use to Karnataka or Kannadigas," Ashoka further alleged.

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa alleged that the achievement of this government is that it has extended its minority appeasement policy to the budget as well.

"The debt burden has increased, there has been negligence towards the development of Kalyan Karnataka. Development works were neglected in the budget in the name of guarantees. Not much attention has been paid to the development of Bengaluru," he alleged in a post on "X".

He further alleged that even though more than 2,000 farmers have died by suicide since this Congress government came to power, no special scheme has been given for farmers in the budget.

"There are no measures to increase farmers' income," he added.

Taking to 'X', JDS leader and Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy termed the state budged as "BudgetOfBetrayal" and said "Favoritism for a few! Disregard for the majority! This is the true face of the @INCKarnataka government's budget - appeasement over development!".