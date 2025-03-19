Opposition slams govt over absent ministers in assembly

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) The Opposition on Wednesday objected to the absence of ministers in the Maharashtra assembly during a debate on budgetary demands for their departments.

The issue was raised by Bhaskar Jadhav of Shiv Sena (UBT), who also claimed that secretaries sit in ministers’ chambers and take notes.

Budgetary demands for Home, Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles, Water Supply and Cleanliness, and Tourism and Cultural Affairs departments were being debated when the objection was raised.

Jitendra Awhad of NCP (SP), Arjun Khotkar (Shiv Sena) and Suresh Dhas (BJP) said the ministers concerned were not in the House.

Defending his absent colleagues, minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that the cabinet operated on the principle of collective responsibility.

Jayant Patil NCP (SP) referred to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was initially present in the assembly and then had to be present in the council, and asked if the CM was replying during a debate in the Upper House, why other ministers were not present in the Lower House. PTI MR NR