Opposition slams Khattar govt over 7 deaths due to suspected spurious liquor

Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Opposition parties Congress, AAP and INLD on Thursday targeted the M L Khattar government over seven deaths in Yamunanagar district due to suspected spurious liquor and said it has failed to learn lessons from previous incidents.

Advertisment

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the "black trade of intoxicants is spreading in Haryana, under the patronage of the BJP-JJP government".

He said spurious liquor, synthetic drugs "are continuously killing the people of the state." "The death of seven people due to spurious liquor in Yamunanagar is the result of the failure of the government, because many such cases have come to light earlier. In November 2020, more than 30 people died due to spurious liquor, within a span of four days in Panipat and Sonipat alone.

"There were three deaths in Faridabad three years ago. In November 2022, four people from Sonipat lost their lives due to spurious liquor," the former chief minister alleged.

Advertisment

In the name of investigation, a special investigation team (SIT) is formed by the government but the result of these investigations is never revealed, Hooda claimed.

Indian National Lok Dal's senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala demanded that the government should hold a judicial inquiry into the alleged spurious liquor deaths.

Hooda said that during the Congress tenure, Haryana was a state known for its milk products and its sportspersons who brought glory to the country.

Advertisment

"But as soon as the BJP came to power, it started giving protection to drug dealers. Due to this, the trade of 'Chitta', synthetic drugs and spurious liquor gradually reached small villages and streets. When the JJP came to power along with BJP, the drug trade jumped manifold," Hooda alleged.

AAP Haryana state president and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta alleged that illegal vendors are running all over Haryana and illegal liquor is being sold in every street.

"Spurious liquor is being sold openly, home delivery of spurious liquor is even being done and the BJP-JJP coalition government has proved unsuccessful in controlling it," Gupta said in a statement.

Advertisment

Gupta also alleged that the business of selling spurious liquor in branded bottles is also going on openly in the state.

He said it is not for the first time that deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor have taken place in Haryana.

"Why doesn't ED (Enforcement Directorate) pay attention to this liquor scam?" Gupta asked.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that if the government had taken action after the cases of Sonipat and Panipat earlier, then people would not have lost their lives in Yamunanagar.

"Instead of punishing the accused, the government works to protect them. During the Covid period when people were not even coming out of their homes, there was no shortage of liquor in the state and smuggling of liquor took place on a large scale. The government is completely responsible for what happened in Yamunanagar," he said. PTI SUN MNK MNK MNK