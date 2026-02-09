Opposition slams RSS chief Bhagwat over meal with Adnan Sami

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) The Opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday targeted the RSS over its chief Mohan Bhagwat having a meal with singer-composer Adnan Sami, with the grand old party alleging that it amounted to being "anti-national".

In a post on X, the Congress said that Adnan Sami's father had served as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force and was involved in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, including the attack on the Pathankot air base.

The singer and several other celebrities, including Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, attended a two-day event in Mumbai over the weekend to mark the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"Adnan Sami's father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force who destroyed the Pathankot air base during the 1965 war. Today, Mohan Bhagwat is enjoying a meal with him. RSS = anti-national," the Congress said in a post on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asked what inspiration the RSS was giving to the country by sharing a meal with Sami.

An actress against whom there is a lookout notice for an economic offence was also present at the event. Her husband is accused of making porn movies, Raut said without taking any names.

"What message are you giving to the country? Is the Sangh trying to sweep sins under the rug?" he asked.

The Sangh should also accept the responsibility for the country becoming the "slave" of America, he charged, referring to the recent Indo-US trade deal.

On Sunday, Sami shared photographs on his X handle showing him with Bhagwat and praised the RSS chief.

"Had an incredible afternoon with the legendary Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of RSS, Sri Mohan Bhagwat ji. It was delightful to hear him speak and there were so many myths & misconceptions that he so eloquently explained & cleared. An incredible gentleman & beautiful soul," the Padma Shri recipient wrote in his post. PTI MR PR GK